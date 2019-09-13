Concern for Fife man Brian who has been missing since Tuesday, as police make appeal

Police in Fife are appealing for assistance in tracing Brian Long who has been reported missing.

Brian was last seen on Tuesday September 10 in the Duloch area of Dunfermline.

Brian’s current whereabouts are unknown and his friends and family are becoming increasingly concerned for him.

A police spokesman said: “Brian is described as being white, 5’8″ tall, slim build, with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair and a close cut beard. It is believed that he may travel on public transport.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Sergeant David McCabe of Police Scotland added: “Brian has been missing for a number of days now, this is completely out of character for him and his friends are understandably worried.

“We have a number of Police resources committed to this enquiry and we are now looking for the assistance of the public.”

If you believe you have seen Brian or have any information on his whereabouts contact police on 101.