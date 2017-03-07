Calls have been made for the postal service in Broughty Ferry to be restored immediately.

Community leaders in the area say they are concerned by the uncertainty surrounding the closure of the Post Office.

The branch — located in a Nisa store which went into administration — closed suddenly in January and bosses at the Post Office have so far been unable to secure alternative premises.

But alarm has grown over its closure, with councillor for the area Laurie Bidwell saying: “I’m very concerned by the continuing lack of public access to a Post Office in central Broughty Ferry.

“I’m concerned about the continuing uncertainty for the well respected branch staff who lost their livelihoods when the Post Office closed without warning.”

Councillor Kevin Cordell said: “It’s important that we can restore a service as quickly as possible and bring some clarity and certainty for staff and customers.

“For those residents in the centre of the Ferry, a lot of whom may be aged or have mobility issues, getting all the way up to Campfield Square for the nearest post office is quite a inconvenience.”

He said he had been in contact with the Post Office about the possibility of a temporary solution, particularly to ask that a mobile post office be a consideration.

Communications secretary of the Ferry community council, Neil Cooney, said: “It’s a concern. I’ve experienced first-hand how irritating it is.

“Downtown Broughty Ferry is the hub of the community so we anticipate a resolution.”

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the continued temporary closure of Broughty Ferry Post Office due to operational reasons and the withdrawal of premises for Post Office use.

“We would like to reassure customers that we are currently working hard to find a temporary solution to try to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community as soon as possible.

“We are committed to maintaining services in the area.

“Longer term we are looking at ways to provide a permanent longer-term service.

“The vacancy has been advertised on our website. We have already had several notes of interest in this opportunity.”