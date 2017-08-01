CCTV is being used to film folk in the changing rooms of Dundee’s Olympia swimming pool.

Pool user Catherine was changing in the family cubicle at the Seagate sports centre when she noticed a camera, which appeared to be able to see her and her son while changing.

She took a picture of the camera and raised concerns with operators Leisure & Culture Dundee (L&CD).

An L&CD spokesperson said: “The cameras are used for public safety and have specialist software that blocks out nearby cubicles to protect visitor privacy.

“The software set up blocks areas on the viewing screen which is built into the system and can’t be altered.”

However, Catherine said she remains “suspicious” about this claim.

She said: “I know some of these camera types can’t rotate but this software thing sounds a bit suspect.

“I wouldn’t say I’m concerned about it, more just surprised. I don’t think I would have noticed if I hadn’t stopped to feed my son on the bench before leaving.

“Then once I noticed it, it was all I could see.

“I don’t think it’s needed in the changing area – they always have staff on duty at the desk.

“Cameras outside the door would capture people coming and going perfectly well.”

Campaign organisation Big Brother Watch, which aims to protect the public’s privacy and civil liberties, said the location of the cameras was a “massive intrusion”.

A spokesperson said: “While the cameras appear to be capable of blocking out the cubicles, they will still be capturing highly sensitive footage of both adults and children in the communal spaces.

“Changing rooms are private places and installing CCTV is a massive intrusion on that expectation.”

Despite concern, it is not illegal to place CCTV in changing rooms.

Under data protection laws, however, CCTV cameras should only be used in “exceptional circumstances” in places where privacy would be expected, such as changing rooms or toilets.