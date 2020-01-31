Concern as pensioner from North Shields reported missing after visiting family in Fife

Police are trying to trace a pensioner from the north east of England who has been reported missing after visiting family in Fife.

Robert Brown was last seen at Kirkcaldy Railway Station at around 10.15am on January 30.

He was spotted getting on a Cross Country train with the intention of travelling to Newcastle and then onward to his home in North Shields.

Officers have confirmed that the 72-year-old never arrived.

They said that he may have got off the train at Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Robert is described as white, 6ft 1in, of average build, with white hair and wears glasses. When last seen he was wearing a dark blue anorak, a dark jumper and grey trousers. He was carrying a brown paper shopping bag.

Inspector Hazel Crielly of Glenrothes Police Station, said: “Robert was intending to return to his home in North Shields, Northumbria, by train but he never arrived. This is out of character and his family are increasingly concerned for his well-being.

“Anyone who may have seen Robert is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0694 of Friday, 31 January.

“If Robert himself hears about this appceal, I would urge him to contact us or his family immediately.”