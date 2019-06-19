Concern as busy Dundee post office to close for almost a month

Concerns have been raised after it was announced a busy post office is to close for almost a month.

Craigiebank News on Arbroath Road – which runs the service – will shut for three to four weeks for “essential” maintenance works from June 26.

A Post Office spokesman said: “The postmaster who operates Craigiebank post office will shortly be undertaking some essential repairs to the premises.

“The safety of customers is of paramount importance to the Post Office. Therefore, to allow for the work to take place, the branch will temporarily close on Wednesday June 26.

“During this time customers can access post office services from any convenient branch including Mid Craigie post office and Ballindean Road post office.”

Dundee MSP Shona Robison, who raised her concerns, said: “The Craigiebank post office is within a busy local shopping area of the city, therefore I was obviously concerned to learn the branch would temporarily close.

“The post office network remains a vital part of the community, especially with the recent closure of many bank branches.

“After contacting Post Office Ltd for further information, I am pleased they have given assurances that though they didn’t know when the branch would reopen, the company remain committed to the area.”

Craigiebank News worker Yusaf Yakub said: “Obviously it will effect the business but the premises needs repaired.”

Meanwhile, talks to reopen the Barnhill post office, which was hit by a fire last year, are ongoing.

The Post Office spokesman said the company was in talks with a local retailer who was “currently progressing through our recruitment process”.

He added: “We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Barnhill post office.”