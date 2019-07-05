Concern after ‘joke’ video emerges of man offering Class A drugs for sale in Dundee

A drug charity has expressed concerns after a video apparently promoting the sale of Class A substances in the city appeared online.

The video titled “Dundee’s Finest” was uploaded to Snapchat and Facebook earlier this week.

The 10-second-clip shows a male near the McManus Art Gallery and Museum on Meadowside offering his services.

He can be heard saying: “Anyone looking for pure-o, any cocaine or any of the finest drugs give us a f****** shout”.

The man who is recording the footage can be heard jovially shouting “see you later mate”.

One social media user said the video appeared to have been uploaded for the purpose of “light-hearted entertainment”.

He added: “Seeing or hearing this type of language in the city centre doesn’t surprise me.

“I’m sure it’s been uploaded for the purposes of a laugh.

“But given everything that’s going on just now with drug death it is a shock to see this appearing on people’s social media feeds.

“Whether the guy is joking or not remains unclear.”

After racking up thousands of views, the video now appears to have been removed during the last 24 hours.

Addaction service manager Dave Barrie said although he hadn’t seen the video online his initial reaction was one of “concern”.

He said: “We are very aware that social media applications are now being used in the sale of illicit drugs.

“It is a concern at how easy applications like these are making class A drugs and other substances available to people locally.

“Substances like cocaine are one of a number of that we are seeing having a massive impact on people.

“People can loose their jobs and houses because of their addiction.

“Addiction to substances like cocaine can cause depression and lead to people feeling suicidal.”

It was revealed last month that there had been 78 drugs deaths across Tayside in 2018 – with 53 in Dundee alone.

Earlier this week the sister of Dundee teenager Reece Smith, who died in May after taking an unknown drug, claimed that substance abuse has become “normal”.

“Drugs are so easily accessible and affordable in Dundee and all any teenager who is wanting to experiment has to do is put a quick message up on social media, on Snapchat or Instagram and within minutes they will be told where they can access drugs,” she said.