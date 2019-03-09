‘Conceding goals annoys me’ says Dundee keeper Dieng as he aims for clean sheet against Hearts

Dundee’s last two results annoyed plenty associated with the Dark Blues – but none more so than keeper Seny Dieng.

The Swiss goalie has made a firm impression since joining on loan from QPR in January with his confident manner and big frame.

However, losing four goals at home to Hibs two weeks ago and four again away to Rangers last Wednesday aren’t the sort of results Dieng is keen to dwell on.

He’d much rather get his first clean sheet in Scottish football and, with it, his first experience of a win at Dens Park by getting the better of Hearts tomorrow.

The Dark Blues are buoyed by their last result against the Jambos where they won 2-1 at Tynecastle in January – a match that was Dieng’s league bow, shortly after he joined the club as cover for the injured Jack Hamilton.

Dieng told the Tele: “Conceding goals annoys me – it annoys me a lot.

“But we have to always look forward and defend the best we can, as well as attacking the best we can.

“The last couple of games unfortunately we conceded too many goals.

“We are working for a clean sheet tomorrow or to at least keep the score as low as we can.”

He added: “The match at Tynecastle was my first league game, it was good result.

“If we can get a result like that again I will be happy – even if it means conceding one goal!

“The main thing is to get the points and get the win.”

Dieng arrived near the start of the transfer window as manager Jim McIntyre re-shaped his playing squad.

That’s meant he’s seen a huge change in playing staff despite only being at the club for two months.

Looking on from his 18-yard-box, Dieng has been pleased to see an improvement in performances come with that as the players get used to each other.

However, he knows the Dark Blues need points on the board to give themselves a chance of getting out of relegation trouble, starting tomorrow.

He added: “I don’t have the best view to be honest, it’s quite far up the pitch!

“I can see us getting better the more the lads get to know each other because we are quite a new group.

“I’ve not had any difficulties since I’ve came in here – I have been very well welcomed by the lads here at Dundee.

“In terms of the team, the wide men have given us a lot with how they hold the ball and I can see it always getting better.”

The 24-year-old arrived at Dens Park after a loan spell at Stevenage in League Two down south ended with Dundee short of a fit goalkeeper. No 1 Hamilton required surgery and may miss the rest of the campaign.

Dieng arrived with little fanfare and was expected by many to play second fiddle to more experienced man Elliott Parish.

However, Dieng has endeared himself to the Dundee faithful and he’s grateful that they’ve taken to him so quickly.

To repay that, he’s desperate to break his home duck and get a much-needed three points on the board tomorrow.

“At Dens Park we have good fans behind us and, hopefully, tomorrow we can give them the first home win this year,” he said.

“It has been too long but we have been getting better with every game.

“It is good to have the fans on your side, it’s massive.

“It just boosts your confidence again when you know the fans are behind you, the manager and the players are behind you – that’s massive.”