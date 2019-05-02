Computer from 1970s and hoverboard among items found in Dundee burn

Shopping trolleys and traffic cones were among the items found in a Dundee burn during a series of clean-ups.

Volunteers also fished out a computer “from the ’70s”, an entire CD collection, designer clothes, a hoverboard, old TVs and a Buddha statue from the Dighty Burn in Douglas.

Local conservation group Dighty Connect, which organised the clean-ups, warned any rubbish not disposed of properly had a “high likelihood” of ending up in the water system.

Nicole Pearson, a project worker for the group, said: “We found a lot of stuff in our latest clean-up.

“There was an old computer that looked like it was from the ’70s, as well as children’s toys – teddies, toy cars and a hoverboard.

“There were bags of CDs and DVDs, as well as bags of designer clothes.

“Maybe they were thrown away during a break-up, who knows.

“We found scooters, furniture, traffic cones and a suitcase full of grass cuttings as well as the usual bottles and food wrapping. This was in a stretch of less than a mile – the whole burn is 14 miles long, so it would take an incredibly long time to clean up all of it.”