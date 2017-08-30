‘Compromise required’ in row over pub beer garden plans

A long-running wrangle over a pub’s beer garden could be resolved if the owner asks neighbours for input, it has been suggested.

There was furore over the creation of the West Port Hotel’s covered outdoor seating area after the 54ft-long structure was granted planning permission in a residential area under the description of a pergola.

The St Andrew’s pub was ordered to tear down the retractable roof after a complaint to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman against Fife Council’s handling of the application.

Its new owner Signature Pubs now wants to create an even larger outdoor dining area at the South Street premises, described by one neighbour as “tantamount to an assault” on residential amenity.

However, a former councillor who played a leading role in winning the order to have the roof pulled down, reckons a solution could be found if the applicant works with the neighbours.

Dorothea Morrison said: “I have sympathy with the owners wanting to do something, but it has to be something that fits in with this being a residential area.”

Signature Pubs has appealed to the Scottish Government for planning consent, claiming the local authority failed to determine its planning applications on time.