Roadworks in Dundee city centre have been completed following a final push by contractors, bringing to an end weeks of chaos and delays for road users and businesses alike.

The roadworks, which affected several streets around the main shopping district, were criticised for hampering local businesses as pedestrians and drivers struggled to access their shops.

A two-week resurfacing programme saw Crichton Street, Whitehall Street, Dock Street west of Commercial Street and Commercial Street south of Seagate all closed.

The shutdown — to allow the surface of the road to be relaid — came on top of a lane closure on Riverside Drive, which has slowed traffic heading westward to a crawl on some mornings.

That lane closure will remain in place for most of this year.

Concerns had been raised about whether the city centre roadworks would be completed on time after it emerged Perth-based King Contractors had been brought in to assist Tayside Contracts with the project.

However, staff were seen clearing the key routes yesterday, with reports of overtime being enforced in a bid to ensure the roadworks were completed on schedule.

Bus routes have been disrupted by the work and a number of traders in the city centre have said they had been hit hard by the loss of business.

Clark’s bakery director Jonathon Clark said takings had been down by two-thirds during the works.

As well as the area being sealed off to traffic, pedestrians faced lengthy diversions.

The roadworks meant the only way for pedestrians to gain access to streets such as Whitehall Street and Crichton Street was to walk several hundred yards down to Union Street to cross over and turn back again.