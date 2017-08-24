Complaints made over row in front of kids at new Dundee school

A row has broken out over claims of a “shouting and screaming” match between a city councillor and a minister in front of children at the opening of a new school in Dundee.

Councillor Stewart Hunter has lodged a formal complaint with the Church of Scotland over the behaviour of the Rev Bob Mallinson.

It comes after Mr Mallinson complained to Dundee City Council about the “unacceptable behaviour” of Councillor Gregor Murray at the opening of Tayview Primary School last Friday.

Meanwhile, the leader of the city council’s Labour group, Councillor Kevin Keenan, has written to the leader of the administration John Alexander and chief executive David Martin calling for an investigation of Councillor Murray’s behaviour on four separate occasions.

The complaints follow a discussion in the playground between the minister and the councillor over concerns about the pedestrian crossings at the school.

In his letter to Dundee Presbytery, Mr Hunter said: “Councillor Murray was approached by the Rev Mallinson and was verbally abused by him.

“Rev Mallinson was screaming and shouting at Councillor Murray who politely said that some of the points he was making were inaccurate. The Rev Mallinson then started screaming that Gregor was accusing him of being a liar.

“I find Mr Mallinson’s behaviour an absolute disgrace and an insult to the church.”

In his letter of complaint to the council, Mr Mallinson said: “When we spoke to Councillor Murray about our concerns he responded that he didn’t care and that he wasn’t interested in anything I had to say to him.

“He also called me a liar. This response and behaviour from the convener of education is completely unacceptable.

“This is both abusive and a form of bullying.”

A spokesman for Dundee Presbytery said: “A complaint has been received and will be examined in due course.”

Mr Keenan said: “Councillor Murray has now been at the centre of four very public spats. The reputational damage he has potentially caused the council reflects poorly on us all.”

Councillor Murray said: “If Labour are asking for an investigation it’s up to the chief executive and the leader of the administration to decide what to do. I have no wish to influence them.”