Complaints about missed bin collections in Dundee treble in four years

Complaints about missed bin collections in Dundee have more than trebled in the past four years, the Tele can reveal.

The local authority dealt with a whopping 8,359 complaints in 2018-19, the first full year since the introduction of changes to the city’s recycling system.

The previous year there were just 3,828 complaints, which itself was a significant increase to 2016-17, when there were 2,460. It means complaints have risen by 240% over the past four years.

The 2017 recycling shake-up saw glass banned from burgundy bins, which householders were told to take to designated “bring sites” instead.

The burgundy bins were repurposed to metals, plastics and cartons and are now collected every four weeks.

Blue bins reverted to paper and cardboard only and are now collected every two weeks, as is landfill waste stored in grey bins. There have also been ongoing issues with overflowing Eurobins, used for communal areas such as flats and multis.

Liberal Democrat West End councillor Fraser Macpherson, who regularly deals with residents’ bin concerns, said he was not surprised by the rise in complaints.

He said: “There has been a clear sign that the changes to services have caused a rise in complaints – especially those to do with communal bins, which have increased considerably.

“Half of Dundee’s households are based in flats and they are only given one bin to share between eight or nine families – it’s no surprise there are problems. There are definitely hotspots that get a number of complaints, especially for fly-tipping, but I will say the environmental department and its staff are helpful.

“They are being proactive and quick in making progress at the hotspots.”

Neighbourhood services convener Kevin Cordell said: “Figures show Dundee City Council makes approximately 7.8 million bin collections a year and received circa 8,000 complaints, which means 99.9% of the service goes according to schedule. However, where there are issues, the council listens to its citizens and responds where appropriate.

“We also work with other housing providers and tenants groups, for instance, to tailor services to meet local needs. I believe that collaborative approach is part of the reason why the last citizen survey showed a healthy 96% of Dundonians were satisfied with refuse collection in the city. Those figures are welcome and testament to the hard work of council staff as we strive to provide the service Dundonians want and deserve.”

The Tele took to the streets to ask residents what they thought of bin collections.

John Dailly, 72, pictured, a retired bricklayer from Scott Street, said: “I have Eurobins and have no complaints – the bin men are really good. But they are now charging to collect garden waste and I don’t understand why. We are paying council tax and that should cover it.”

Spanish teacher Lorena Soriano, 33, from Eadie’s Road, said: “The services are good but I do think it could be better.

“There is a lot of overflowing rubbish but I think that’s down to not having enough bins.

“There isn’t a glass recycling bin, which is quite stupid.”

Betty Sharp, 68, of Hilltown, said: “It takes five minutes for me to take my bins down to the pick-up as I live at the top of a hill. It is a bit of a bother but I will say I have had no issue with regards to the collection of my rubbish. It is always picked up on time.”