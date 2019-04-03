Complaint made against Dundee councillor over alleged abuse relating to trans rights

A complaint procedure has been launched against a Dundee councillor for “abusing” an SNP colleague in a row over transgender rights.

Joan McAlpine MSP has received online abuse and was threatened with deselection for her public remarks on issues such as individuals being able to self-identify their gender on government documents without medical diagnosis.

Non-binary councillor Gregor Murray described Ms McAlpine’s views as “disgusting”.

The North East ward councillor, who objects to being referred to with the pronoun “he”, claimed to have been made to feel “uncomfortable” in the party by Ms McAlpine and will “seriously” reconsider membership if action is not taken against her.

However, Ms McAlpine has now begun the process of launching her own formal complaint against councillor Murray, accusing the councillor of “abusing” her.