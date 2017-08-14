A Dundee woman has claimed that a “foul-tasting” bottle of water made her ill for a week.

Mum-of-three Christina Campbell, 33, from Linlathen, bought the peach-flavoured Macb drink from the Spar store in the city’s Lothian Crescent.

Cott Beverages Ltd previously recalled its Macb strawberry and kiwi flavour still water because of a strong odour and unpleasant taste.

Food Standards Scotland advised that drinking the product may cause people to feel unwell — but the peach flavour was not included in that recall.

Broughty Ferry hairdresser Christina said: “I have no idea what was in it.

“It was like paint thinner or acrylic nail powder — the smell was so strong.

“At first, I thought it was maybe with me brushing my teeth but then I took another big drink and it burned the back of my throat. I haven’t bought it since and won’t again.”

Christina, who says she also suffered a sore stomach after drinking the water, which was purchased on July 29, said she let the shop worker smell the bottle and they agreed with her.

She added: “Since then, a few of my friends have smelt it too and agreed with me — it’s not right.”

She has since lodged a complaint with Cott Beverages. A spokeswoman for Foods Standards Scotland advised people to contact their local authority if they have any issues after drinking the water.

A staff member at the Spar shop said there was no more of the batch in stock as the rest had been sold and added: “I remember serving her. No other customers have been in touch to say they have had a problem.”

A spokesman for Macb said it would be in touch with Christina direct and added: “We’re aware of a quality issue relating to our Macb strawberry and kiwi flavour still water with a best before end date of August 2018.

“Please be assured that while the drink may be unpleasant to taste and smell, there is no risk to health.

“We’ve undertaken a full investigation with the Environmental Health Office and Food Standards Scotland regarding this issue.

“In addition, we have also undertaken a number of actions including a full review of our production process and further rigorous testing before products are released for sale.

“Macb takes its responsibility as a quality soft drinks manufacturer very seriously and we sincerely apologise to anyone who has had an unpleasant experience with one of our drinks.

“We will be in contact with Mrs Campbell with regards to her specific complaint.”

The company advised that other customers can email customercare@cott.co.uk with any concerns.