Complaint lodged against NHS Tayside after botched anal surgery

A man has complained to watchdogs after Tayside doctors botched surgery on his anus – by operating on the wrong side.

The patient went to Ninewells Hospital last year to have an abscess to the left of the orifice drained of pus.

But after the surgery he found surgeons had operated on the right side – and left the painful growth opposite untouched.

Staff had attempted to reassure the man that the surgery had gone ahead as planned.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

But he had the error confirmed by his GP a few days after the surgery and complained that surgeons had “operated on the wrong side of (my) anus”.

Investigators at watchdog the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) took up the case of the man, named only as Mr C, after he was dissatisfied with how the health board had handled his complaint.

They found that there was “confusion” over the position of the abscess in his medical records which led to the ambiguity.

Surgeons had mistakenly operated on an “area of concern” on the right side after failing to mark the left side ahead of the procedure.

The doctor who carried out a pre-op examination and correctly identified the abscess as being on the left did not speak up during the operation on the right, despite being present throughout.

The SPSO has told NHS Tayside to apologise over the errors that occurred during the surgery.

In addition, the health board has been told to brief staff on marking operation sites to reduce the possibility of such errors occurring again – and to ensure workers are confident enough to speak up about any concerns they have.

The ombudsman said: “We took independent advice from a colorectal surgeon and a consultant radiologist and found that Mr C’s records showed there was some confusion over the position of the abscess.

“We also found that international guidance states that to reduce the possibility of surgery being performed at the wrong site then the planned site should be marked.

“This did not happen in Mr C’s case and although there was an area of concern on the right side, the area complained about by Mr C was on the left side. Therefore, we upheld the complaint.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “We have apologised to the patient and are taking actions to address the recommendations in the report.”