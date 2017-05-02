On June 29, pop megastars Little Mix will play at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens.

It is part of the group’s Summer Shout Out tour, which includes 13 live shows across the UK.

The hotly-anticipated performance will be one of the biggest concerts in Dundee and had sold out within a matter of minutes.

Now, the Evening Telegraph can reveal that one very lucky winner will be given the opportunity not only to attend the concert but will also receive golden circle access.

Two platinum tickets are available in our competition and will give fans closer access to the stage than general admission.