We’re giving away two tickets to the evening performance of Good Mourning Mrs. Brown on Saturday April 1.

The award-winning Mrs Brown’s Boys will arrive at the SSE Hydro, Glasgow, this spring. Featuring all the side-splitting characters you’ve come to expect from the series, Good Mourning Mrs Brown follows Agnes planning granddad’s funeral.

The only problem is granddad is not dead. What could possibly go wrong?

Recently voted as the Best British Sitcom of the 21st century by the Radio Times, Mrs Brown’s Boys will make a triumphant return to the stage across the UK, including four Scottish dates at The SSE Hydro.

Enter our competition below for your chance to win.