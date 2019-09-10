COMPETITION: Win an Evening Telegraph ‘Grab-and-Go Bag’ to survive any emergency!

Nuclear fallout? Civil war? Brexit chaos? A particularly heavy downpour?

Whatever impending disaster Police Scotland has in mind, the Evening Telegraph is taking the warning seriously.

That’s why we’re offering one lucky reader a ready-made Grab & Go bag for when the time eventually comes to flee your home and survive for as long as you can on nothing but the most essential items.

© Police Scotland/Twitter

You’ll be the envy of the post- apocalyptic wastelands as you enjoy a variety of basic human requirements such as clean socks, toiletries and a bottle of water.

As an added luxury, we’ve even thrown in some batteries and a special Evening Telegraph portable phone charger.

So, until disaster strikes, why not sit back, relax, and let the Tele remove all the tedious hassle associated with preparing for an unspecified global catastrophe?

Among items contained within your potentially life-saving rucksack are:

A pair of socks – you may be on the run, but that doesn’t mean you should scrimp on basic foot hygiene

A radio – apocalypse or not, you wouldn’t want to miss the Top 40

A whistle – just in case any last-minute football matches need refereeing as you flee the hitherto unknown danger

A pair of Dundee United thundersticks – a) because we have some lying around from a previous promotion, and b) to help attract attention.

© DC Thomson

To be in with a chance of winning this very special, bespoke survival kit, simply answer the following question:

What is the correct title of the famous film? (a) Apocalypse Now (b) Apocalypse Tomorrow (c) Apocalypse Some Time in October.

Send your answer, along with your name, to news@evening telegraph.co.uk or via a Facebook message and we will select a winner at random.

The triumphant survivalist will be announced later this week… assuming our planet still exists.

The competition closes at 5pm tomorrow. Full T&Cs online.