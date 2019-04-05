COMPETITION: This is how you can be a Grand National winner courtesy of the Tele

The Tele is offering readers a chance to be a Grand National winner courtesy of our brilliant free-to-enter competition.

All you have to do to be in with a chance is check out today’s back page, where you will find one of the contender’s names plus a unique code.

Register the code at here and that’s it – if your nag crosses the line first, you are in with a chance of scooping our £200 prize.

The promotion has been made possible thanks to our unique digital print head technology, which allows us to personalise each copy of the paper.

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “Everybody loves Grand National day.

“Even those with only a passing interest in horse racing seem to get swept up in all the excitement and we really wanted to grab a piece of the action.

“Our digital print head technology gives us almost limitless opportunities to create unique promotions for readers. We really hope you enjoy taking part and that the sweepstake adds a bit of spice to the weekend’s big race. We’ve made it pretty simple so there’s neigh excuse not to take part.

“I’d even go so far as to say, no matter how you dressage it up, it’s a great competition. Sorry – I’ll try to rein it in in future, don’t want to leave you all with long faces.”

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER YOUR CODE