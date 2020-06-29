Competition: The search is on across Tayside and Fife for award-winning lockdown art

A Dundee charity has launched a creative competition encouraging people to submit an original piece of lockdown art.

From photography and drawing to poetry or ceramics, folk from across the region are invited to submit their works of art.

Run by Front Lounge, the competition has a number of amazing prizes up for grabs including an Overgate Shopping Centre gift card and a Hobbycraft gift card.

© Supplied

The competition follows the success of the charity’s Hope Box project, which has seen around 600 arts and crafts boxes delivered to those struggling with isolation during the Covid-19 lockdown.

With an initial target of 15 Dundee households Front Lounge project leader, Chika Inatimi, and lead artist, Jacqueline Goodall, have delivered boxes across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

As well as individuals and families, the boxes have been provided to key worker families attending Dundee City Council hubs and various community groups looking to provide activities for the people they support.

© Supplied

Prior to lockdown, Front Lounge had intended to run monthly Hope Hub events across Scotland, providing a safe space for people who face mental health challenges.

The Hope Box project has allowed the charity to continue in their efforts, despite the restrictions in place.

Jacqueline said: “Having seen what people have created through their Hope Box, we now want to spread that happiness a little further and engage even more communities with our competition.

“And remember, it’s not about creating a masterpiece – we’re just looking for something which tells your lockdown story, turning a negative event into a real positive.”

© Supplied

Malcolm Angus, Overgate centre manager, added: “Overgate is pleased to be supporting the Front Lounge competition, particularly following the success of the Hope Box charity project.

“Lockdown has brought many challenges for most people, not least with feelings of isolation and lack of social interaction.

“This feelgood initiative is a wonderful opportunity for aspiring artists to let their creativity shine, reconnect with the community and bring some welcome positivity to all. Overgate looks forward to seeing everyone’s work and showcasing the winning entries.”

Prizes will be awarded for first place, second place and third place, with all winners scooping up gift cards worth various amounts.

All three winners will also have their artwork profiled on the Hope Hub website and Instagram page. The overall winner will be profiled in the Tele.

Residents of Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife can enter.

Please send photo(s) of your creation and a description of its link to lockdown to hopehub@frontlounge.org by 5pm on July 20.

Further details can be found at https://hopehub.scot