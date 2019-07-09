COMPETITION: Find our Most Wanted and win a reward

Can you track down the Most Wanted?

You could be quids in if so.

This summer a fugitive is on the loose – and the Evening Telegraph has teamed up with Wave FM in a bid to track them down.

As with all the best manhunts, a cash reward is on offer in the shape of a £5,000 prize pot.

Starting this Saturday, we will print a picture clue. It will give a hint as to either the Most Wanted’s location or something they are wearing.

Tune in to the Wave FM Breakfast Show next Monday morning from 8am for further clues, and if you successfully track the fugitive down that day you could win £200.

Each day the Most Wanted will be at a different location – and each day at least £200 is up for grabs.

On Monday, we will print another picture clue and further hints will follow on Wave FM on Tuesday.

If you think you have found the Most Wanted – they will always be in a public place – all you have to do is approach them and say the phrase that pays, namely: “Are you Wave FM’s Most Wanted?” If it is then you will scoop at least £100 – and if you are carrying an Evening Telegraph it gets even better as you will instantly double your money to £200.

Evening Telegraph editor Dave Lord said: “We are really excited about this collaboration with our friends at Wave FM.

“It promises to be a really fun promotion, with some serious cash up for grabs.

“With holiday season kicking in there can’t be many of us who wouldn’t benefit from some extra money in their pocket, and we really hope this unusual promotion will grab the attention.

“Finding the Most Wanted won’t always be easy, but if you keep your wits about you, pick up the Tele every day and tune in to Wave FM for extra clues, it could just be you who tracks them down and claims the daily reward.

“Whatever you do, don’t forget to carry your Tele with you while out and about – it could just net you an extra £100!”