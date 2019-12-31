Dundee firm which counts Facebook, Google and BP as clients to expand city base

Dundee-based people development firm Insights is looking to expand its footprint in the city.

The company, which operates from two buildings at Dundee Technology Park, counts tech giants Microsoft, Google and Facebook; pharma firms GSK and Lilly and BP among its roster of clients.

Insights programmes seek to improve self-awareness, leadership, communication and teamwork.

After a record year of revenues, group chief executive Andy Lothian said the company was looking at more office space in Dundee.

“We want to play our part in re-energising Dundee,” he said.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“We are going to continue to create employment in the city and we are looking at a third space in the technology park just now. Long term we are going to find a central solution.

“It’s important to us that we invest in Dundee and the people here.”

Insights’ sales rose to £68.9 million for the year ending March 31, an increase from £53.5m in 2018.

Pre-tax profits of £14.2m were 42% ahead of last year.

Mr Lothian said the results reflected organic growth and the acquisition of a full share in its joint ventures throughout the world.

“It’s been an important strategic step for the company buying out our joint venture partners,” he said.

“When you are dealing with global clients they want consistency of service throughout the world and that’s helped us to make sure we’re delivering that.”