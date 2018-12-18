Company lodges plans for phase one of 700-home Perthshire development

Plans have been submitted for the first phase of a housing development on the edge of Perthshire’s biggest village.

Construction firm A&J Stephen’s masterplan for 700 homes at Scone North led to protests. Campaigners say the project will lead to a significant increase in traffic and pollution.

Councillors approved a planning blueprint for the site – on farmland between Spoutswell Drive and Angus Road – in May last year.

Now A&J Stephen has lodged a planning application for the first phase.

It includes designs for 42 homes on the west side of the Scone North site.