Company aiming to build Dundee skyscraper ‘in discussions with major developer’

The company behind an ambitious proposal to bring a skyscraper to Dundee has claimed it is in discussions with a “major developer and investment company”.

Invertay Homes bosses have insisted strides have been made since the shock plans were first revealed by the Tele in December.

They claim to be in talks with a “major UK-based developer and investment company”, but stopped short of naming the mystery backer.

Director Eddie Wighton said: “We are expecting to have further talks with them again in the very near future after they have considered some more of the proposals for the building.

“We are very optimistic about their potential involvement and should be in a position very soon to reveal who they are.”

Mr Wighton added that interest in the project had also been shown from as far afield as America and the Middle East – while confirming official plans were still to be submitted to Dundee City Council.

He said: “The plans have generated a lot of excitement all over the UK and worldwide.

“A project of this scale doesn’t just come together overnight, there are a lot of details to be thrashed out.

“That is the stage we are at but we are very optimistic that we are now moving forward with our proposals.

“This would be a significant development for Dundee.

“It is a key site on the Waterfront and the council quite rightly needs to know exactly what the plans are before we can have its full backing.”

Developers have promised to bring close to £200 million worth of investment to the city if their plans are pushed through as well as potentially 1,000 jobs.

When the plans were first uncovered, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander claimed they were “fantasy”.

He added: “I won’t pass comment on the actual proposal but this is news to me. In fact, it’s news to all of Dundee’s councillors.”