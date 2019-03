ScotRail bosses say the car park at Perth station will be closed to commuters for the next fortnight.

The car park was shut on Sunday and is expected to remain closed to members of the public until Sunday March 10.

ScotRail said the closure was necessary to allow for resurfacing work to be carried out.

Damage to the wall separating the car park from the main street has also been repaired.

Passengers who require any extra help to complete their journeys should call 0800 912 2901.