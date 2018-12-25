Community spirit meant charity could give kids a magic time for Christmas

A charity which supports families across the city held its Christmas party – thanks to the backing of a number of local businesses and organisations.

Home-Start Dundee, which helps families with young children with a range of challenges, enjoyed a festive knees-up at its base in the Central Baptist Church on Ward Road.

Jane Whyte – of Nursery Rhymes on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry – organised a magician for the party. Buffet products were donated by Sam Will, the community champion at Asda in Kirkton.

Downfield Musical Society arranged for Santa to pay a visit, with the gifts he handed out coming from a wide range of local people.

City firm Lee’s Tees and Keys handed over selection boxes for the charity to dish out.

Meanwhile, presents were donated from the Cash for Kids initiative while shoeboxes were given to the charity by BT.

A total of 35 families received bags of gifts through Home-Start, including those who have visits in their homes from charity volunteers.

A spokeswoman for Home-Start said: “We would like to thank everyone for their support – it is invaluable to families across Dundee.”