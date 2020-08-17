Community shed looks to build ‘haven’ on Dundee Law for charity

A group of volunteer handymen are hoping they have hit the nail on the head by offering to build a summer retreat for a children’s mental health charity

Lochee Community Shed has been tasked with creating the outdoor space at Dundee Law allotments for the Haven Hearing Voices Network and it is hoped the summer house and decking will give them a quiet and relaxing place to go.

It will be based in the Law allotments and once finished will have “commanding views” over the city and the River Tay.

George Ferguson from Lochee Community Shed said they have already managed to break ground at the Law allotments ahead of the construction work beginning.

He said: “The Haven Hearing Voices Network based up on the Hilltown approached the Lochee office to see if anyone could help them with this, and I was put onto them through my work at the community shed.

“Haven received grant funding from Coldside Regeneration to build the summer house, and volunteers have already started to break down the ground and construct the decking.

“It is on the Haven’s allotment and it is part of their extension from what they have in the Hilltown and it should be a place to relax and take a few people out to for a change of scenery.

“It is a beautiful setting on Dundee Law and it is south facing towards the river, and with the decking being elevated it will have a commanding view out to the water.”

George says he is hoping to have the project completed by the end of the month, depending on if he can get a hold of all the tools he needs.

He said: “Getting all the building materials has been a bit of a problem at the moment, so there has been a slight delay in it all coming together.

“The decking has been delivered and we are starting to build it up, it is just trying to balance this with the kids at school and the weather.

“It should only take around 20 hours to build but there may be some delays because of the weather and the availability of the building tools.

“It has been difficult during the Covid-19 lockdown period because I was not able to have the community shed open in the way I had envisioned, so the majority of the volunteers for this project will be from the Haven.”

He added beyond this project he is hoping to set up skills classes at the community shed to teach people some basic home maintenance skills.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the project can email George on locheeshed@gmail.com