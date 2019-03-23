Community says new pavilion would be chance to pay tribute to former councillor Brian Gordon

Calls have been made for a new permanent Mill o’ Mains community pavilion to be built and named after former North East councillor Brian Gordon.
The popular volunteer-run facility was devastated by a huge fire in summer 2017 with the Labour councillor at the forefront of the campaign to have it replaced. He died, aged 66, after a short battle with illness at the end of February.
Since the fire, the city council has been unable to source funding to rebuild the community hub but a temporary replacement was approved in November.
The major difficulty for the local authority is an estimated £1 million insurance excess which must be paid before the insurers meet the rest of the replacement costs.
Dundee Labour leader Kevin Keenan said Mr Gordon had put a huge amount of his energy into fighting for a new facility.
He said: “Brian worked so hard as a councillor to have a replacement built.
“I think residents really appreciated everything he did. It hasn’t happened yet but I think it’s still possible. We need to push for it. For it to be named after him would be a fitting tribute.”
Yvonne Mullen, chairwoman of Mill o’ Mains pavilion committee, said: “I think to name a new building after Brian would be a fantastic gesture and something the whole community would be behind.”