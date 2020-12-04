Organisers of a community garden have been left devastated after a blaze burnt their project to the ground.

However, in less than 24 hours after the fire began, the local community rallied round to fundraise more than £3,000 to help Food is Free Carnoustie rebuild.

The fire brigade was called to the garden in the town’s Panmure Industrial Estate around 9pm on Wednesday night after neighbours contacted emergency services.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire within 20 minutes, but by that time nothing was left and the allotment and the poly tunnel were a burnt out shell.

Organiser Laura Tierney described the damage caused as “absolutely horrible”.

Laura said: “No words can express how devastated we are by this fire.

“Fortunately, there weren’t too many vegetables in the polytunnel but the tunnel itself, which was donated by Angus Growers around five years ago, is completely destroyed.

“We have pretty much lost everything. However, the support from the local community already has been incredible.

“This is a very difficult time for very many people who are struggling themselves but to hear that so many people have already donated money to help us replace the garden is incredible.

“We are overwhelmed and so very grateful. We will replace the garden. The clear up starts now.

“People have volunteered to help out with that and with the rebuilding.

“We hope we will be up and running again in plenty time for the Spring.”

Fundraising organiser, Matt Rex Christie, said that while the devastation was still “very much raw” he though it best to start a fundraiser as soon as possible.

“I know it is very close to Christmas and with everything going on in the world things are a bit tight but if we all can give anything to help get this community garden back up and running then it’s a win,” he said.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to a fire in the open at Kinloch Street in Carnoustie around 8.50pm on Wednesday night.

“One appliance from Carnoustie using a hose reel jet extinguished the fire in around 20 minutes.

“We received numerous calls about the fire and Police Scotland were also in attendance.”

Food is Free Carnoustie was founded in 2015 by Pauline Marr, Laura-May Kennedy and Libby McAinsh.

The worldwide movement, which started in Austin, Texas, aims to bring people together with the purpose of taking neglected spaces and gardens and turning them into community gardens which then provides free harvests to anyone.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Wednesday, December, 2 2020, officers received a report of a fire on Panda Lane in Carnoustie.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured. Inquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3241 of 2 December.”