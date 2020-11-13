Community rallies to ensure Dundee bairns stay cosy in school this winter

Hundreds of Dundee bairns will stay warm at school this winter thanks to a new project set up to provide cosy clothes.

Cosy Bairns was launched after parents throughout the city were recently asked to provide their children with extra clothes to wear in class as rooms must stay ventilated to combat Covid-19, even when temperatures drop.

Organiser, councillor Lynne Short, said: “That is a big ask for many families and primary schools in the city have highlighted over 500 bairns who would benefit from cosy clothes for outdoor PE and windows being opened in school during this pandemic.

“I decided to try to do something to help and got together with Dundee Bairns and Togs for Tots to try to raise money to buy cosy clothes for children.”

Lynne said they hoped to raise around £30,000 and Dundee City Council had organised special prices to buy the clothes, which will include jackets, hats, wellies and trainers.

She said: “Last week we secured seed funding and were able to get prototypes of the Winter Bundles needed.

“Working with a procurement specialist in the city means we can bring in the secondary school bundle for £24 compared to the £70 that we paid.”

Lynne said a survey monkey circulating among primary family liaison workers indicted 500 bundles were needed for primary children, and conversations with secondary schools had begun.

“We have had commitments from a number of founders to get us up and running to start with but we are probably looking at about £3,000 to deliver,” she said.

“The idea is to move quickly and cause the least amount of work by using the networks and skill sets that we have across the city.”

Lynne added: “The requirement is directly influenced by Covid-19 as the spend for parents is due to school windows being open and PE being outside. A collective caring approach with dignity at its heart is where we want to be.”

Genna Millar from Dundee Bairns said Cosy Bairns was needed to address inequalities faced by vulnerable children across our city.

“The power of the community in the development of it in the last few weeks in the partnership between business, the third sector and individuals who wish to make a difference for local children has been an amazing thing to witness, and we hope that this is something which will continue to develop and grow.

“We are keen to get clothes to children as quickly as possible, as we are so aware of the fact that the need was there a few weeks ago and the weather isn’t going to get better any time soon.”