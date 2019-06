A man has been given a community payback order for assaulting his former partner.

Kyle Souter, 19, of Provost Road, previously admitted that between July 6 and July 31 last year, in a parked car at Bay Road, Newport-on-Tay, he assaulted his former partner, grabbed her by the hair and slapped her on the face, to her injury.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work as part of the order.