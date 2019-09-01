Community ‘left in dark’ over school and shops plans for new Dundee village

Families living at Dundee’s major new housing development at the Western Gateway want reassurances over the future of a primary school promised for the area.

They also want to know when the village facilities they were promised will be put in place.

Their concerns have come to a head following the announcement that plans for a “super school” for the area are in tatters.

Plans for the new establishment have collapsed after both Angus and Perth and Kinross councils withdrew their support.

© DC Thomson

It was hoped the school, which would have taught children from age two to 18, could include pupils from all three local authority areas.

Bill Batchelor, chairman of Western Gateway Community group, said: “Our priority now is to secure a primary school for the area.

“There is still no sign of a school and we are asking the developers to confirm this money was definitely ring-fenced for a primary school.”

In 2015 developers Springfield Properties pledged to partially fund a primary school to the tune of £3 million.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

West Green Park Resident Association’s spokesman Ruth Bickerton said: “Children in the Western Gateway are forced to travel five miles to Ardler Primary. It is critical we get a primary school as soon as possible.”

She added: “We are also still waiting for other community facilities to be developed. All we are at the moment is houses, we don’t even have any shops.”

© DC Thomson

Councillor for the area Michael Marra said: “I was always sceptical the super school would go ahead, but the people of the Western Gateway have waited far too long for a primary and other facilities.”

Springfield has said it has paid the agreed fee to the council and has also identified a site for the school, but it is the authority’s responsibility to build it.

When asked for comment, Dundee City Council referred the Tele to a statement already made by children and families convener Stewart Hunter which said: “Following the informal consultation, we will be bringing more information to committee in due course.”