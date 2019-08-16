Community leaders claim council ‘dragging its heels’ over Dundee playpark vandalism

An angry community group has claimed the city council is “dragging its heels” and failing to protect a park against vandals.

Fintry Community Council has urged the authority to finally install CCTV at the play area in Powrie Park after several incidents of vandalism caused significant damage to equipment.

In the most recent incident, a wheelie bin was set alight in the playpark, which melted on to the rubber flooring covering the area.

The fire also destroyed the basket swing in the park, which was installed to make the play area more inclusive for those with disabilities.

The heat of the flames stripped the paint from the slide in the park and scorched the metal underneath.

Community council treasurer Simon Redmond said: “We’ve been speaking to the council for at least six months about installing CCTV in the park to deter vandals.

“Someone from the council came to survey the damage and we were told to obtain a quote for CCTV installation.

“A company told us the best option would be a pole-mounted CCTV unit that would feature a recorder in the bottom that could be passed on to the police if required.”

Chairman Ron Neave added: “The council has since told us that the best option would be to install lighting in the park as a deterrent to vandals.

“If CCTV was installed here, the council says it would need to be installed in every park.

“I don’t see why that would be the case – no other park in the city is as much of a hotspot for vandalism.”

He added: “If they don’t want to install the CCTV system, why did they tell us to get a quote? It seems pointless.”

The park was upgraded 18 months ago at a cost of £120,000.

The community council raised the funds through a campaign involving a grant from the Woodland Trust and donations from local businesses, groups and individuals.

But the volunteers are reluctant to spend any more cash on repairs without a deterrent because they fear the equipment will be damaged again.

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “There are no plans in this financial year to install new lighting at Fintry Park.

“We would encourage any residents who have antisocial behaviour concerns to report them to us so that we can monitor them further.”