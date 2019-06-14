Community hits out at firestarters after six bins deliberately set alight by vandals

Mindless vandals thought to be responsible for a spate of fires across Dundee have been branded a “disgrace” by fed up locals.

And fire chiefs have warned the culprits will be caught as they continue to put people across the city at risk.

In the early hours of Tuesday and Wednesday and again late last night, firefighters dealt with eight deliberate bin fires in the west of Dundee.

The blazes took place in several closely located streets in Lochee on Tuesday morning – Tullideph Road, Eastwell Road and Cobden Street – and in Thurso Crescent and Spey Drive in Menzieshill yesterday morning.

There were two further fires in Lochee between 11.30pm and midnight last night in St Ann Lane and Perrie Street.

The previous Lochee fires all took place between midnight-12.30am, while the Menzieshill blazes burned between 1.10-1.40am.

Stella Carrington, chairwoman of Charleston Tenants and Residents Association, said: “This is pure vandalism and is extremely dangerous. Someone could be badly injured or a fire could spread to nearby houses or cars.”

Jayne Kelly of the Save Our High Street Lochee group, added: “This is mindless, wanton vandalism. It’s a disgrace and puts lives in danger.”

​The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has condemned the actions of those who, they believe, deliberately set the fires.

Local councillors have also expressed concern that it could only be a matter of time before someone is seriously injured as a result.

Area liaison officer David McKenzie, of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We have a very clear, zero tolerance approach to deliberate fire raising because it puts our communities at great risk.

“It presents a danger to life, property and the environment – not to mention the potential impact on businesses which are important to the economy.

“We actively work with schools and community groups to educate on the very real dangers of fire-setting and try to lay bare the fact that every deliberate fire has victims, costs – and consequences.

“We will continue to work very closely with our police and local authority partners to ensure that those responsible for deliberate fire-setting are identified and dealt with appropriately.”

Alan Ross, Lochee councillor and convener of Dundee City Council’s community safety and public protection committee, insisted this had to stop before it put lives at risk.

He said: “Deliberate fire-setting is never acceptable. It wastes time and resources for the fire services and endangers lives.”

Lochee Labour councillor Michael Marra added: “Setting deliberate fires is putting lives at risk.

“We cannot overstate how serious these kind of reckless actions are.”

Fellow Labour and Lochee councillor Charlie Malone said: “The mindless destruction of property has a long term effect on the community.”