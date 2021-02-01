A new group is gearing up to transform a part of Camperdown Park into a community growing space, thanks to a £900,000 grant.

The Campy Growers, made up of 11 volunteers, have come together to support and promote the ambition of Dundee City Council to take over a large, unused growing space to help tackle food poverty.

The project was recently awarded just under £900k from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.

A feasibility study was commissioned for the Camperdown site last year by Dundee City Council, Dundee Social Enterprise Network and Maxwell Community Centre, which has its own thriving community garden in the Hilltown.

The grant will be used to restore the seven hectare grounds, which were formerly used by the council as a nursery for the city’s floral displays, with polytunnels, raised beds and an orchard, and the construction of a purpose-built community hub.

They hope to create a large community garden where individuals and local groups can grow plants, fresh fruit and vegetables, contributing to their overall health, nutrition, skills and education.

Chair of the Campy Growers steering group, Kate Treharne, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to put this green space to good use and launch a project which will not only enhance the park but will promote health and wellbeing for people of all ages and backgrounds, simply by growing their own food.

“The aim is to set this up as a social enterprise; a project which will sustain itself through the sale of locally grown fruit and veg.

“It’s an important opportunity for people in the community to learn about growing and preparing food, making important social connections and really enjoying all the physical and mental benefits of being outside in this wonderful green space here in Dundee.

“Now that the funding is in place, we’re ready and willing to pick up the baton and take this amazing idea forward.”

Leader of Dundee City Council and Councillor for the Strathmartine ward, John Alexander, added: “This project at Camperdown Park has great potential to be an excellent resource, providing a hub for food growing activities for community groups across the city, as well as helping to improve the health and wellbeing of local people and boosting biodiversity and nature in this important green space.

© DC Thomson

“I wish the Campy Growers success in progressing these plans and I look forward to seeing the vision for this site coming to life.”

Campy Growers are inviting anyone interested in supporting the project or becoming a member of the group to get in touch by email at campygrowers@gmail.com.