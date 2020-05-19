Community group is hoping new Stobswell plans can kickstart a regeneration of entire area

A community group is hoping new plans for a street in Stobswell can kickstart a regeneration of the entire area.

The Stobswell Forum has unveiled artists’ impressions of their plans for a “pocket park” on Craigie Street.

The group hope it will give residents somewhere to spend time during the summer months and could even spark a larger regeneration of the wider Stobswell area.

Chairman of the Stobswell Forum, Colin Clement, said: “The plan is to create some place where you can sit down, eat your sandwich or spend half an hour reading your book for example.

“We need to try and get the local residents, businesses and those who come to the street interested in what positive changes they would like to see.

“We put out some artist impressions and what we plan to do next is hopefully a large online consultation and we are working to get a user-friendly platform that folk actually enjoy filling out the information.

“We see Craigie Street as a bit of a taster. If we can get people interested and wanting to give us their views then we would like to deliver that.

“That way we can physically point to something and say this is what you as a community wanted, would you not like something similar for the rest of the area?

“Now that might mean having some street art, street furniture and if we deliver this, we can show the folk that live round here that just because Albert Street looks the way it does at the minute, it doesn’t always have to.”

Mr Clement hopes members of the public will get on board by suggesting their plans for the area and help transform the streets from traditional shopping areas to a more modern concept.

The community group chairman added: “Across Western Europe and North America, they are trying to re-imagine inner-city areas to reflect the fact people are not shopping the way they did 50 years ago.

“We don’t want Albert Street to end up just a street of boarded up shops and we need to find reasons why that won’t happen.

“The Craigie Street plans are a manageable achievement.”