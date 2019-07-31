Community group steps in to save injured duck found at Dundee nature spot

A community group has stepped up a bid to save an injured duck found next to Clatto Reservoir.

The mallard duck was first spotted near the water at the Dundee nature spot towards the end of last week, with what appeared to be a broken foot.

Since then, there have been numerous attempts to capture it and take the bird for medical treatment – but the duck has so far managed to evade all efforts to catch it.

Dorothy McHugh, of Friends of Clatto, said the duck was brought to her attention last Thursday.

She said: “I got a message that there was an injured duck at the reservoir.

“I looked out for it the following morning, but couldn’t see anything unusual.

“I phoned the ranger service to report it and they said they would look into it.”

Dorothy says she went back to the reservoir on Saturday after another report from the same person that the duck was still there and looking poorly.

She said: “The duck seemed to have a broken leg and was being pecked at by all the other ducks and the gulls any time it left the water.

“It was managing to get into and out of the water, but that was all.”

Dorothy contacted the Scottish SPCA but the charity was reportedly too busy to attend.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about the poor creature, so I went to the reservoir with a box and a towel,” Dorothy added.

“The ducks were all sitting at the side of the reservoir, but when we approached, they all flew into the water.”

Since then, Dorothy and several others have tried to coax the duck into a box to take it for help, but all attempts have failed.

She said: “I really want to be able to get it to safety because it is being pecked at mercilessly by all the other ducks and by gulls who keep swooping at it.”

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Zoe Paul said: “We are aware of a duck at Clatto Reservoir which is suspected to have a broken foot.

“As the bird is still capable of flying it has not been able to be contained. If anyone is able to safely contain the duck, please call our animal help-line on 03000 999999.”