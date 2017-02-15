A community council has hit out after claiming it was not given enough time to discuss vital proposed changes to GP services.

Plans are under way by NHS Tayside to redraw the catchment area for Broughty Ferry Health Centre.

Changes at the Brown Street clinic could see its catchment area shrink, as well as a suspension on taking on new patients put in place.

Under the proposals, areas in northern parts of the Ferry could be excluded and have to register at clinics in other parts of the city.

NHS Tayside had planned to invite the community council to submit its views on the changes — but sent a letter to a former chairman instead of existing members.

The community group says this has hampered its chances of properly considering the proposals and representing public opinion on the NHS’s plans.

Neil Cooney, communications secretary for the group, said: “It seems a little unfair to have missed out on a chance to comment on the proposals.

“During our last meeting, we discussed the need to have the chance to make our views known.

“It seems that the facility and services shortage worry is turning out exactly as we warned it would.

“And if it leaves older residents, as well as families, in the Ferry needing to use services outwith the area then this needs reviewing.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “All GP practices have boundaries that define the area in which each practice operates.

“These boundaries evolve over time as local populations and demographics change, and GP practices need to be responsive in appropriately managing capacity issues and changing circumstances whenever it is necessary to do so. NHS Tayside is keen to seek the views of local stakeholders in Broughty Ferry and has advised the local community council that the consultation period has been extended to March 17 in order to allow them time to offer their submission.” Mr Cooney said despite the extension, he still felt it was still not enough time for the group to make decisions on the proposed changes.

Kevin Cordell, Broughty Ferry councillor, has sent a letter to the chief executive of NHS Tayside Lesley McLay to explain the situation.

He said: “I am surprised to hear consideration is being given to changes as important to a community as who is able to register to the local GP service.

“But if this is actively being looked at, then it is vital that the community council has the opportunity to fully explore what the changes are, what they mean in practice and it has the facts to help them engage with their wider community in order to provide a comprehensive response.

“In short, the process has to be as transparent and as inclusive as possible.”