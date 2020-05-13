Community group slam ‘idiots’ for driving vehicle onto West End beauty spot

Police have launched an investigation after a car screeched onto the grass and around the bandstand at Magdalen Green on Monday afternoon.

A black Audi vehicle was caught on camera by local residents at the conservation site before the driver and passengers entered the bandstand itself – despite signs advising people against going near it.

Police Scotland confirmed they were aware of the stunt and said they would be looking into the incident further.

© DC Thomson

Images of the irresponsible driving had sparked a furore online with many slamming those responsible.

Friends of Magdalen Green membership secretary, Jim Dryden, said it was “disappointing” to hear people had been speeding on the grass and around the bandstand.

He added: “This has been a problem from time to time, more so with motorbikes in the past.

“There are a number of signs advising that vehicles shouldn’t be going onto the green and these have clearly been ignored.”

The bandstand, which has gone under £70,000 worth of improvements in recent years through funding from Historic Scotland, Dundee City Council and Friends of Magdalen Green, is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Dryden said: “There was signage advising people not to access the bandstand at the moment due to the pandemic.

“This has just been done by idiots who think this is acceptable to drive onto the green and access the bandstand.”

West End Councillor Fraser Macpherson confirmed he’d received complaints from several constituents following the incident this week.

© DC Thomson

He added: “It’s irresponsible to carry out these actions at any park across Dundee. I’ve raised concerns with local policing into this particular incident.

“I was contacted by a number of local residents who’d seen the images on social media.

“There have been instances of this in the past, with vehicles driving on the green space, thankfully the majority of people have been using this iconic green sensibly.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “We are aware of the matter and looking into it.”