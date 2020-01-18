Community group in talks with supermarket over funding for new Mill O’ Mains Pavillion

Community leaders in Mill O’ Mains are in talks with a major supermarket over potential funding for a new pavillion.

The identity of the supermarket chain is yet to be revealed but initial talks have been held between the interested party and Mill O’ Mains Community Pavillion Group in a bid to strike a deal.

Chairman of the group Yvonne Mullen has confirmed the talks but admitted she “couldn’t say too much”.

Ms Mullen said: “We have been in talks with a major supermarket but it is too early to give any further details.

“However, we are confident that we may be in a position to reveal some very good news by Easter.

“In the meantime we are also happy to say that a sum of money from a separate party has already been pledged for a new community pavilion to replace the one which was burnt down.”

Yvonne also revealed that the group has launched a new petition to garner support for a replacement pavilion.

She added: “The council has approved £1.5 million of expenditure to build an extension to Mill of Mains Primary for community use.

“However it is far from clear how much community use this will provide and to what groups.

“At a meeting this week the community gave us their backing to push ahead with a bid to get a replacement pavilion at the former site at the heart of the local community.

“We have launched a new petition because those which were organised in the past appear to have either been lost or forgotten about.”

Mill o’Mains Community Pavilion was completely gutted in a devastating fire in the summer of 2017.

It was subsequently demolished and the local community have campaigned ever since for a replacement.