Plans to turn former Dundee tennis club into eight homes sees volley of objections to council

Local residents have raised concerns over plans to develop the site of a former tennis club into residential homes, with fears the Covid-19 outbreak will prevent objections being heard.

An application to build eight, four-bedroom properties at the former Craigmuir Tennis Club was re-submitted to the city council by APT Planning and Development on behalf of H&H Properties Ltd last month after they they were initially withdrawn last year.

Bu residents living near the proposed site have raised concerns over the plans, citing the timing of the re-submission given the current coronavirus lockdown.

In an email, one resident said: “The timing of the application is a bit inconvenient for locals as Covid-19 is likely to hamper the organisation of local meetings particularly with the older residents.

“Perhaps the council will feel it appropriate to delay the submission of objections or any planning meetings?”

In a supporting document submitted to the local authority, the developers claimed there would be limited objection to the plans.

But this has been disputed by locals who argue there is no way of knowing the feeling of the local community without consulting residents first.

In correspondence with the Tele, they stated: “It is then suggested that there is very little objection but I’m not sure how this can be determined before the event.

“This is purely the developer’s aspirational supposition. Who are these people and what is the nature of these limited objections?”

The residents also disagreed with the developer’s claim that the site is seen as an “eyesore” by those in the community.

“The site had been maintained by local residents until the Summer of 2018 at which point the courts had been handed over to CCSH (Craigie Community Sports Hub) in order to facilitate a sale to assist in the development of the courts in Baxter Park,” the group added.

“There has also since that time still been some work done by locals in keeping hedges etc. clear of the pavements.

“Ironically then, the local ‘eyesore’ has been created by the neglect of the site by the purchaser or developer rather than anyone else.”

Dundee City Council’s planning committee is currently suspended but planning applications that would normally be determined by the committee may be dealt with as matters of essential council business on a case-by-case basis.

Objections to proposed developments can still be made online via the council’s website.

The developers, H&H Properties have been approached for comment.