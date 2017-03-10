A community council has unanimously voted to reject proposed changes to healthcare boundaries.

The Broughty Ferry Health Centre, on Brown Street, has approached NHS Tayside about a change to its boundaries.

If approved, it would result in residents of Clearwater Park, Ferryfields, Balmossie, Panmurefield and Wyvis unable to register with a GP surgery in the Ferry.

The other health centre in town — Grove Health Centre — has already redrawn its boundaries to exclude these areas, which are mostly new developments.

A meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss the proposals, with Neil Cooney, communications secretary for the community council, adding: “It’s very disappointing that, despite an invitation from the chairman of the community council, the practice manager did not make an appearance at the meeting.

“We were hoping to discuss this in a conductive way to hear it from their perspective because we understand that they aren’t doing this just for the sake of it.

“They’ll have their justification and we were inviting them to hear it.

“But instead, we are left with the sense that the area is high dependency due to a high population of elderly people and a minimum two mile journey to the nearest health centre seems too far.

“People should not be left without a doctor, so we’ve decided as a community council to object to this.”

Ferry councillor Laurie Bidwell said: “While I’m sure residents, especially in the areas affected by this consultation, will be pleased to hear how their community council has been standing up for the Ferry, they will await the response from NHS Tayside with some trepidation.”

Councillor Kevin Cordell said: “Although it may only affect a small number of people moving forward, I don’t feel it can be right that the Ferry has 16,000 residents but new residents would be unable to access a doctor.”

Derek Scott, a councillor for the Ferry, said: “It seems to me that anyone who lives in the Ferry ward should be able, if they wish, to register with a medical practice in the ward.”

A spokeswoman of the Broughty Family Healthcare Partnership, which runs the surgery, said: “We have no comment to make at this time.

“We have followed the NHS protocols about a request to change boundaries and are now waiting for a response to the lengthy process.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “No formal response to the boundary change proposal has been received from the Broughty Ferry Community Council.

“Once the consultation period closes on March 17, all submissions received will be considered by the Board’s General Practice Advisory Committee at its next meeting in May.”