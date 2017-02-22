The Perthshire river that claimed the life of a two-year-old boy was flowing faster than normal due to recent melting snow, according to the local councillor.

Bob Ellis, who represents Blairgowrie and the Glens, said the death of the toddler, named as Jacob McIntyre, in the River Ericht near Bridge of Cally had devastated the close-knit community.

“Everyone knows each other, it is a great farming community,” he said on a visit to the scene. “It is very, very sad and the whole community will be behind the family at this time.”

Mr Ellis said the weather conditions on Sunday would have added to the difficulties faced by the emergency services who were alerted after the toddler was reported missing from a house in the Milton of Drimmie area at around 11.15am, with his body located just over an hour later.

“The River Ericht is a fast river,” said Mr Ellis. There are lots of small rivers feeding into the Ericht and with the snow melt we have had over the last four or five days it will have led to a rise in water levels.”

Helen Brawn, who runs the Post Office in Bridge of Cally, said: “The whole village has been taken aback by this tragedy. People are very upset – it could have been anyone’s child.

“Sad news always goes round faster than good news and the whole community is thinking of the family.”

There was no sign of the child’s family at their home and it was not known if they were being comforted elsewhere.

Bunches of flowers and a Peppa Pig cuddly toy had been left by local people as a mark of respect.