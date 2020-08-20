Community given voice to raise their concerns in Dundee survey

People in Dundee are being asked to share their experiences of disability, mental health and fuel poverty to help make positive changes in the city.

Dundee Fairness Commission is asking people affected by these three issues and their families to fill in an online survey to make their voices heard.

The survey will be analysed by the commission – made up of community members and influential figures within the city – and used to make positive changes.

Jacky Close, who facilitates Dundee Fairness Commission, said: “We’re keen to hear from the community in Dundee, what the challenges have been during the pandemic, get a taste of what is going on now and what their common concerns are when looking ahead.

“It’s giving them a voice to identify issues they are affected by and to co-create solutions with people with that level of influence to make those changes happen.”

Once the results of the survey have been analysed and discussed within the commission, they will be taken back to focus groups within the community.

These focus groups will help to create positive solutions to the common problems identified and the commission will then look at ways to make these solutions a reality.

Councillor Lynne Short, who sits on the commission, said: “Sometimes the fat cats who are making the decisions don’t know what it is like to live these experiences – so we get information from those who are living the experiences.

“It’s an opportunity for commissioners to see the temperature out in the city, how it has changed and what impact Covid has had on everyone.”

She added: “Covid has changed the delivery of so many services, some have been really, really bad but some have been good as they have been able to serve users in a different way so it’s a chance to look at what has changed and how to move forward.”

It is the second time the process has happened, the first being in 2017/18 when many positive changes were introduced, including some areas of mental health services.

The survey is open until Wednesday and anyone living in Dundee can complete it at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/P8QBN33.