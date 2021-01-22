Community garden plans for Fintry childcare facility take step forward

Plans to develop a community garden within the grounds of a nursery in Dundee have taken a step forward thanks to funding from the Scottish Government.

Flexible Childcare Services Scotland (FCSS) are in the process of renovating the old Fintry Nursery on Fintry Road after completing a community asset transfer with Dundee City Council.

The charity plans to use the Community Climate Asset Fund (CCAF) grant, of more than £8,000, to create a community garden where children and families can grow their own food.

There are also plans to create a community workshop, which will provide facilities encouraging the local community to repair, recycle and reuse. The garden will also include an outdoor out-of-school childcare facility for 24 children.

“Food poverty in the community is a growing challenge, which has been raised repeatedly by members of the local community”, said Lesley Tait, who is head of childcare services and regional lead for Tayside and Central at FCSS.

“The Community Climate Asset Fund will allow us to create a community garden where children and families can grow their own food, reducing food poverty and empowering local residents.

“The workshop will provide facilities for the local community to repair, recycle and reuse which will reduce waste and provide valuable experiences to local residents.

“Many of our service user families do not have access to gardens and garden equipment, therefore the children will not only benefit from learning how to grow their own food but also learning about nature and our natural environment.

“This initiative also aims to strengthen our local community, providing them with a means to work with one another and for one another.”

The space, designed with inclusivity in mind, will have boardwalks for individuals with additional support needs, child height planters and compost bins.

‘Long-lasting benefits’

Scotland’s Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Communities across the country are playing a vital role in responding to the pandemic crisis and in maintaining our resilience, our sense of spirit and our local support network.

“In what remains an exceptionally difficult time for us all, this funding is providing fast, tangible support to deliver long-lasting benefits to community based organisations while also helping them tackle climate change as we accelerate our just transition to a net zero society.”

The CCAF is designed to support communities to reduce usage of petrol and diesel cars, cut waste, grow local food, and reduce emissions from community buildings.