Community food hubs open during the coronavirus lockdown in Angus

Two new food and essential supplies hubs have opened up in Angus.

Run by the Humanitarian Aid Angus Response Team, the new food and supplies distribution centres have been set up by locals during the coronavirus lockdown in Arbroath and Forfar.

The volunteers have been working in the community since the outbreak began, including delivering food, picking up prescriptions, help with finances and general wellbeing.

It can also help residents by walking their dogs and providing nappies and sanitary products.

On Thursday, David Fairweather, leader of Angus Council, visited one of the two new HAART hubs.

He said: “The ‘stat at home’ message still applies in Scotland.

“And even when it lifts a little, those who are ‘shielding’ will still be stuck at home for a while longer.

“While many have their own support networks in place, others do not.

“There are still more people across Angus who are facing hardship because, for whatever reason, they can’t work at the minute and money may be running out.

“I want everyone across Angus to know that help is here.

“No one in Angus needs to go hungry.”

Those who need support can contact HAART on 0345 2777 778 weekdays from 9am until 5pm (10am to 5pm on Wednesdays).