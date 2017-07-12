Community enjoys gala day in Dundee

People of all ages enjoyed the annual community fun day held at The Crescent in Whitfield.

More than 150 people are believed to have attended the annual event, which marked the end of a week of activities in the area.

Attraction at the event included face-painting and bouncy castles, while there were also a number of stalls.

Pat Stewart, chairwoman of Whitfield Community Project, said the fun day had been a great success.

She said: “The day went really well.

“The weather was really great and we had two bouncy castles on the day and various stalls.”

The Crescent is a local community hub which consists of a doctor’s surgery, a cafe, a library, shared use community and NHS rooms, retail units and office accommodation.

