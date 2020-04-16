Community effort to send donations to patients at Ninewells Hospital

A massive community effort is seeing toiletries and phone chargers being donated to patients at Ninewells Hospital.

Fiona Foster, from Perth, has spent the past few days gathering up much needed essentials from friends, family and neighbours, in a bid to make sure patients staying in hospital have everything they need.

She has a box set up in her garden on Glasgow Road, and passers-by have been dropping in essentials for patients on a daily basis.

Fiona said: “I had seen a post on Facebook about nurses in Glasgow collecting stuff, and one call came in from a nurse at Ninewells who said they needed some items.

“I’ve put a box outside in my garden and folk are dropping off supplies before my friend, who is a pharmaceutical technician at Ninewells, is taking them in.

“It has been fantastic, on the first day there were two shopping bags full left over, and every time I go out to look, someone else has delivered even more.

“I even got a delivery from Amazon full of phone chargers, so even people who can’t get out at the moment are helping.

“The prospect of having someone in hospital who you can’t keep in touch with because they don’t have a phone charger is quite frightening.”

Once the donations are handed in to Fiona, she sorts them into different boxes to make sure they can be distributed as soon as they arrive at Ninewells Hospital.

As well as the donation for the patients, Fiona and her friends have also started sewing cotton headbands for the staff to wear at the hospital.

Hospital staff are currently kitted up with face masks and visors to help protect themselves from coronavirus – but this PPE can be painful to wear all day.