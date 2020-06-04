Community Covid-19 team in Dundee stands down after 10 weeks of round-the-clock care

After 10 weeks of caring for coronavirus patients, the Community Covid-19 Response team in Dundee has now stood down.

The team was set up by NHS Tayside and the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) in March.

Its main aim was to help patients in the community who were displaying coronavirus symptoms.

The team was made up of volunteers from community nursing and also redeployed nursing staff, including COPD specialist nurses, child protection advisors, and a trainee Macmillan nurse.

They also received additional support from British Red Cross carers.

The team worked 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and provided palliative care and support to coronavirus patients and their families.

With the number of coronavirus patients falling across Tayside, the team is now providing care during the day and the majority of staff are returning to their usual previous roles.

District nurse team leader, Linda Nicol, said: “The service has been well received from patients and their families and the nurses and carers, who had never worked together before, formed a strong and supportive team.

“Their expertise and previous experiences showed how integrated teams can achieve very successful outcomes.”