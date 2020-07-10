Community council calls for unused Dundee Waterfront land to be opened up

Calls have been made for unused areas around Slessor Gardens to be opened up to help people socially distance.

Members of the City Centre and Harbour Community Council believe that, with delays expected on the waterfront redevelopment, the area would be best used as temporary recreational space while lockdown eases.

Bill Newcombe, chairman, said: “Our idea is to take down some of the hoarding adjacent to Slessor Gardens, level it out and grass it, so there is a much bigger area for people and families to come down and enjoy.

“If they are able to go out and use a bigger area, it will be safer and easier for them to socially distance from one another.

“It will also be masking best use of that area which is not currently being used as a public amenity.”

He added: “The city centre is a high-density area, but this piece of ground is the perfect place to provide an open space.

“Something like this may only be a temporary thing, but it will allow people to get out into the fresh air and give children somewhere clean where they can play at a safe distance.”

The community council is preparing to meet next month with Robin Presswood, executive director of city development with Dundee City Council, to discuss what the plans for regenerating the waterfront will be after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Mr Newcombe continued: “This meeting will discuss what the feelings are about our previous plans and what the situation will be, post-virus.

“Once we have done that we can decide what areas we need to target and how best to develop things for residents of the city centre.”

He added: “I personally think one of the best things we could do is get a marina on the waterfront.

“I know that would be fairly expensive but there are things we could do and then the whole area will become an amenity for the city and for the region.

“It would also generate inward investment because people like to go and see the boats and it would give people somewhere to go for the afternoon.”